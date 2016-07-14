VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag minimum wage
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Despite 2nd fastest wage bump in Asia, Vietnamese workers barely make ends meet

Overtime is the only way some workers can afford to eat.

Vietnamese businesses balk at raising minimum wage every year: commerce chamber

Businesses claim that rapidly rising minimum wages have been causing them difficulties.

Vietnam's PM signs off on lowest ever minimum-wage bump

The lowest nominal wage increase in 11 years is unlikely to help workers sustain their basic needs, the labor confederation has warned.
December 11, 2017 | 09:26 pm GMT+7

Is Vietnam’s minimum wage structure sustainable?

Next year's pay rises will still be far below a living wage for those lucky enough to receive them. 
September 10, 2017 | 10:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam's garment workers get paid better than Asian peers, in a sense

The ILO says employers in the country's garment and footwear sectors are generally following the minimum wage rule, but wages remain low.
September 16, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7

Vietnam gov't sanctions lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade

The monthly minimum wages for 2017 will increase by 7.3 percent, the lowest level since 2007.
September 08, 2016 | 12:20 pm GMT+7

Vietnam on verge of lowest minimum-wage bump in a decade

It looks like Vietnamese workers will have to tighten their belts with a tough year ahead.
August 02, 2016 | 03:55 pm GMT+7

Vietnam mulls lowest minimum-wage hike in 4 years

Workers say it's not enough, but companies warn it's too much.
July 14, 2016 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
 
go to top