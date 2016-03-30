The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
Minh Beo
Vietnamese comedian sentenced to 18 months for child molesting in US
The 38-year-old man, who has also been recorded as a sex offender, is expected to be deported later this month.
Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US
Minh Beo will be sentenced in December to 18 months in prison.
Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved
The fourth hearing for an alleged child abuse scandal involving Minh Beo – a renowned Vietnamese comedian – lasted for only near two minutes on May 27 after the prosecution ...
May 30, 2016 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Vietnamese celebrity pleads not guilty to U.S. child molestation charges
Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a boy during a dance-video audition as he showed up at an arraignment in Santa Ana, ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
Jailed Vietnamese celeb on U.S. child abuse charge cries talking about mom
Minh Beo, the Vietnamese entertainer was visited by two friends while in custody in Orange County prison for child sex abuse charge.
April 02, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7
Nearly ten thousand children sexually abused in the last 5 years
About 90 percent of child abusers are those supposed to take care of children, including teachers, neighbors, relatives, parents’ acquaintances, or even parents themselves, ...
March 30, 2016 | 04:05 pm GMT+7
