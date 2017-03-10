VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag millennial
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Jobless Vietnamese millennials would rather stay home than do manual work

'What is the point of doing repetitive work? I am a university graduate, not a robot.'

Are young, urban Vietnamese spending too much?

Vietnamese Generation Z grew up during an economic boom; does it justify their 'urge to splurge'?

Vietnamese graduates have unrealistic salary expectations - survey

Fresh graduates overestimate their chances of getting well-paying jobs in Vietnam, and they're not alone.
March 11, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
go to top