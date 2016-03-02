The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
milk
Vietnam raises warning over French baby milk products amid salmonella scare
The world’s largest dairy product group Lactalis has recalled millions of products after 26 infants fell sick.
Vietnam’s appetite for foreign baby formula is making US giant Abbott rich
Vietnam's giant milk company kicks off billion dollar plant in Russia
Vietnamese dairy producer TH Group, better known as TH True Milk, on Wednesday opens work at the first phase of its billion dollar milk processing plant and dairy farm project in ...
May 19, 2016 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s TH Group to start work on billion dollar milk processing and dairy farm project in Russia
Vietnamese dairy producer TH Group plans to hold a groundbreaking ceremony next week to begin work at its milk processing plant and dairy farm project in Russia, which is worth ...
May 14, 2016 | 12:23 pm GMT+7
Cheap tire innovation could boost Zika control
Researchers said Thursday they have found a way to fashion a cheap mosquito trap out of old tires that can collect thousands of eggs that may carry the Zika virus.
April 12, 2016 | 08:37 am GMT+7
Da Lat’s rainy day street food specialties
A bowl of warm stuffed snails, tasty grilled dishes or a warm cup of soya milk at night could make you long for rainy days in Da Lat.
March 16, 2016 | 12:01 pm GMT+7
