VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag military cooperation
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

China says enhanced US-Philippine military ties invoke "Cold War mentality"

Plans to deepen U.S.-Philippine military ties, including joint patrols in the South China Sea, known as the East Sea to Vietnam, reflect a "Cold War ...
 
go to top