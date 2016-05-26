VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag military buildup
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam, South Korea may buy Lockheed planes amid Chinese buildup

Vietnam and South Korea are looking seriously at buying refurbished Lockheed Martin Corp P-3 and S-3 maritime surveillance planes to counter China's ...

Vietnam PM says won't pursue military buildup in the East Sea

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday his country was not pursuing a military buildup over the South ...
 
go to top