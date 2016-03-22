The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Philippines says no deal with Islamists who seized Marawi
'The government policy not to negotiate with terrorists remains,' said the presidential spokesman.
Bodies of civilians dumped near Philippines city besieged by Islamists
The executions of civilians add to growing fears that subscribers to IS ideology are determined to establish a ...
Australia arrests two on suspicion of financing IS
Australian police said on Tuesday they had arrested two people, including a 16-year-old girl, on suspicion of raising funds to support operations of the Islamic State militant ...
March 22, 2016 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
