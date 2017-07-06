The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Australia, SE Asia join forces to choke militant financing
The creation of the alliance is the latest effort to enhance regional cooperation against militants.
Five-month battle with IS ends in Philippine city: defense chiefs
'We now announce the termination of all combat operations in Marawi.'
Farmers turned fighters: Rohingya militia 'bigger by the day'
The rag-tag unit has a real fight on its hands against Myanmar's well-equipped army, which has been offered military assistance from Bangladesh to root out rebels near the border.
September 01, 2017 | 10:50 am GMT+7
Despite expected US troop hike, no end in sight to Afghan war
Trump declined to say how many more U.S. soldiers will be deployed or how long the U.S. force will be in Afghanistan.
August 22, 2017 | 11:16 am GMT+7
Philippines' Duterte proposed deal to end city siege, then backed out
Duterte is now known as a peace-broker.
July 06, 2017 | 08:23 am GMT+7
