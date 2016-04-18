The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
migration
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 90 feared dead, mostly Pakistanis
The tragedy demonstrates the continued allure of Europe for desperate migrants fleeing conflicts and poverty.
Amnesty accuses Europe of 'complicity' in abuse of Libya migrants
EU accused of actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants.
Saigon woman finally granted visa to see dying father in US
Media reports triggered a strong public response in her support after her application was rejected four times.
December 10, 2017 | 11:01 am GMT+7
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam
A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at the dawn of an inevitable reform.
November 26, 2017 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Reverse migration? Pollution in India's cities draws residents back to rural life
City pollution has triggered a reverse migration trend in India - from the city to the countryside.
November 20, 2017 | 09:21 am GMT+7
Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards
'If there is no solidarity on migration, neither will there be in other areas.'
September 10, 2017 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
African, EU leaders meet for migration summit
European nations are keen to offer development aid and funding to their African partners.
August 28, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
European migration crisis gets super-power treatment in Cannes
'Jupiter's Moon' cannot be put into a box easily, its director says.
May 20, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
Trump wall threatens Mexico's animals without borders
They are not 'bad hombres,' as Donald Trump might say -- or any kind of hombres at all.
April 09, 2017 | 11:53 am GMT+7
U.S. Supreme Court to judge Obama for protecting millions of illegal immigrants
The U.S. Supreme Court takes up a case on Monday probing the limits of presidential powers as the justices weigh whether President Barack Obama overstepped his authority with ...
April 18, 2016 | 12:16 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter