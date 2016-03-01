The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
migrants
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Taiwan arrests 10 Vietnamese women in raid on prostitution gang
The women will be deported when the investigation concludes.
US pulls out of UN's Global Compact on Migration
Under Trump and his 'America First' policies, the United States has withdrawn from several global commitments.
In Saigon’s backyard, migrants eke out a living on the edge of civilization
'I’d love to visit the city center just once, but I’m afraid I might get lost.'
November 20, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Trump seeks border wall, crackdown on unaccompanied minors for 'Dreamer' deal
The White House priorities, if enacted, could result in the deportation of Dreamers' parents.
October 09, 2017 | 09:08 am GMT+7
Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?
Some say it’s simple economics, but whether that makes it right is another question.
September 26, 2017 | 06:12 pm GMT+7
The tamarind picker of Saigon
For a 40-year-old migrant, the ubiquitous trees that line up Saigon streets provide the fruit to his labor.
May 19, 2017 | 03:02 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City faces land shortage for low-cost housing
The city has land to develop suitable low-cost houses for only 1 percent of those in need, its real estate association said.
February 22, 2017 | 05:05 pm GMT+7
Saigon at work, in a chilling cold night
It's business as usual for street vendors, motorbike taxi drivers and a skinny Santa Claus when shivering winds blow in.
December 14, 2016 | 05:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report
The migrant worker said she was afraid she could not take care of her baby.
September 22, 2016 | 09:22 am GMT+7
Migrants try to storm Greece-Macedonia border fence
Hundreds of refugees on Monday tried to break through a border fence into Macedonia from Greece, where more than 7,000 people are stranded.
March 03, 2016 | 11:42 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter