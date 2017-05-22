VnExpress International
Sleepless in Vietnam: Confessions of Hanoi’s night workers

With the city set to lift its midnight curfew, VnExpress catches up with the owls who already work through the night.

Hanoians bask in 1st night of extended late night hours

An unexpected heavy rain only adds to the excitement of locals and tourists alike.
 
