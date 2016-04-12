The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
microcephaly
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam reports 212 Zika cases
A pregnant woman in the Mekong Delta has been confirmed among the new infections.
Vietnam confirms new case of pregnant woman with Zika
The country has so far confirmed more than 100 cases, with a majority in Ho Chi Minh City.
Vietnam confirms first microcephaly case likely linked to Zika
It is the second ASEAN country to record cases of Zika-linked mircocephaly.
October 30, 2016 | 01:05 pm GMT+7
4-year-old girl in southern Vietnam tests positive for Zika virus
The country has confirmed nine cases so far as outbreaks continue in Asia.
October 21, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Brazilian scientists find new Zika-linked brain disorder in adults
Scientists in Brazil have uncovered a new brain disorder associated with Zika infections in adults: an autoimmune syndrome called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter