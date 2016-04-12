VnExpress International
Vietnam reports 212 Zika cases

A pregnant woman in the Mekong Delta has been confirmed among the new infections.

Vietnam confirms new case of pregnant woman with Zika

The country has so far confirmed more than 100 cases, with a majority in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam confirms first microcephaly case likely linked to Zika

It is the second ASEAN country to record cases of Zika-linked mircocephaly.
October 30, 2016 | 01:05 pm GMT+7

4-year-old girl in southern Vietnam tests positive for Zika virus

The country has confirmed nine cases so far as outbreaks continue in Asia.
October 21, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7

Brazilian scientists find new Zika-linked brain disorder in adults

Scientists in Brazil have uncovered a new brain disorder associated with Zika infections in adults: an autoimmune syndrome called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, ...
April 12, 2016 | 08:23 am GMT+7
 
