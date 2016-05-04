VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Metro Vietnam
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Metro Vietnam plans to merge with Thailand’s Big C

The move aims to launch more Vietnamese products on the Thai market.

Metro Vietnam acquisition by Thai retail giant under scrutiny

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has asked a Thai investor to clarify its Metro Cash & Carry Limited Company ...
 
go to top