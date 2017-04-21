VnExpress International
Meteor shower to light up Vietnamese skies this weekend

Stargazers will simply have to look up at the night sky to enjoy the show.

Prepare for meteor shower, Hanoi!

People in the capital will be able to wishing on a star from 1 a.m. this Friday.
 
