VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag meteor shower
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Don't miss one of the year’s best meteor showers in Vietnam

Head to the mountains or the beach for an amazing skywatching event early Wednesday morning.

Shooting stars to light up night sky in Vietnam next week

NASA forecasts that 120 meteors per hour will be racing across the sky on December 13.
 
go to top