VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mermaid
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Take a deep breath with the mermaids in Nha Trang

'We have to work our tails off in the peak season.'

Vietnamese virus: Little Mermaid goes viral on internet

Six year-old Le Pham Kha Di from Ho Chi Minh City has become popular after her photos taken in a siren’s dress ...
 
go to top