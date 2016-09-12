VnExpress International
It's complicated: When a Vietnamese woman meets a foreign man

What one culture considers normal may be seen as cheating by another. 

After Weinstein scandal, powerful men fall like dominoes

Here are some of the key figures from the worlds of entertainment, politics and the media.

Lao drug smugglers arrested after chase in Vietnam

One kilogram of crystal meth and 16,000 pills of synthetic drugs were seized.
March 03, 2017 | 05:04 pm GMT+7

Smoking kills: Lung cancer claims over 100 people a day in Vietnam

Vietnam is set to record around 34,000 new cases of lung cancer by 2020.
September 12, 2016 | 01:52 pm GMT+7
 
