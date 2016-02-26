VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mekong delta. drought
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Mekong Delta ravaged by drought and salinity

The Mekong Delta, contributing 55 percent of Vietnam’s rice output, is experiencing its worst drought and salinity in over a century, says Minister ...
 
go to top