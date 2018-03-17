VnExpress International
Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery

Clinics in France are experimenting with ways of avoiding anti-anxiety medication for children before an operation.

Two Vietnamese detained in Paris drug fraud

The pair stand accused of scheming to sell subsidized French drugs for a profit in Vietnam.
 
