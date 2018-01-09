The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Frost covers mountain peaks as cold front hits northern, central Vietnam
The icy grip of winter in northern and north central regions is forecast to last until the end of the week.
This dance between the sun and the clouds will take your breath away in Vietnam
Try staying overnight on the mountain to capture Mau Son emerging through the fluffy morning clouds.