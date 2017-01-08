VnExpress International
Sleep-deprived mothers upset over draft policy to cut extra break time

The revised law would cut the time mothers have to care for their new-borns.

Vietnam plans to slash maternity benefits for female workers

If female workers are entitled to these benefits, employers are less likely to consider hiring them, according to ...
 
