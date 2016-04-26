The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Masan Consumer
Vietnam's Masan records rocketing profits in H1 as sales jump
Masan Group’s revenue surged nearly 84 percent to $850 million in the first half of 2016.
Foreign investors dominate Vietnam’s M&A deals
Investors from Thailand, Singapore and Japan have been spending big in Vietnam.
Vietnamese food and beverage behemoth Masan to attack ASEAN market
Masan Consumer JSC has announced plans to expand its market share among ASEAN's 250 million consumers with Thailand as its first target through a partnership with Singha.
April 26, 2016 | 05:14 pm GMT+7
