Chinese stocks crushed as 'bulls kill bulls' in exit stampede
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index had its biggest single-day dive in two years.
7 Vietnamese markets where the colors of Tet are yours to buy
From Hanoi to Saigon, the vibrancy is undeniable.
100 percent of meat samples in Saigon, southern neighbors infected with E. coli: study
150 duck, chicken and pork samples contained levels of the dangerous bacterium beyond the national safety limits.
December 12, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7
Saigon market vendors protest stalled upgrade work after handing over $9.8 mln to authorities
It's been four years since the market's 2,000-plus vendors managed to cobble the money together, but all they've seen is customers walking away.
September 19, 2017 | 05:23 pm GMT+7
A taste of Cambodia at Saigon market
Forced to flee civil war, these vendors returned to Vietnam bringing part of their second homeland with them.
June 18, 2017 | 11:21 am GMT+7
Travel the world through its markets
From a historic fabric bazaar in Vietnam to a fancy Whole Foods outlet in the U.S., the world is one big, colorful marketplace.
May 20, 2017 | 09:17 pm GMT+7
Global markets: Asian stocks break 4-day losing streak, RBA in focus
Asian stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday as an overnight bounce in U.S. shares boosted risk appetite while gold briefly popped to a one-year high on growing ...
May 03, 2016 | 08:04 am GMT+7
Global markets- Asian shares slip, Nikkei skids on yen strength
Asian shares fell in early trading on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei plunging after the dollar notched a fresh 18-month low against the yen.
May 02, 2016 | 08:38 am GMT+7
Analysis: Fed's 'forward guidance' shift leaves markets more wedded to data
Rising oil prices and a more stable Chinese economy allowed the Federal Reserve to shift its focus back to the home front on Wednesday, as it signaled that U.S. jobs and ...
April 28, 2016 | 09:05 am GMT+7
Asian markets: stocks wary ahead of Fed, oil loses momentum
Asian stocks were on the defensive on Tuesday after oil prices eased and as investors braced for central bank policy meetings in the United States and Japan later this week.
April 26, 2016 | 08:19 am GMT+7
Oil prices resume fall in Asian trade
Oil prices fell on Thursday as a smaller-than-expected increase in US stockpiles was overshadowed by ongoing worries about a global supply glut while analysts said a rises fuelled ...
March 31, 2016 | 06:08 pm GMT+7
European stock markets drop at open
European stock markets slid at the start of trading on Monday following heavy falls across Asia.
March 04, 2016 | 07:41 pm GMT+7
Tokyo stocks fall as yen gains, Nissan surges on buyback
Tokyo shares gave up early gains to close lower Monday as a stronger yen dented exporters, but Nissan surged on news it will buy back billions of dollars worth of its stock.
March 04, 2016 | 07:41 pm GMT+7
Asian shares fall, Shanghai slumps as G20 disappoints
Asian stocks broadly fell on Monday, with Shanghai ending at a month-low and Tokyo diving into the red after a G20 meeting failed to ease concerns about stalling global growth.
March 04, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
