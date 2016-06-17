VnExpress International
Vietnam's stock capitalization rockets to $132 billion

The VN Index reached a 10-year high on Wednesday and has climbed 20 percent since the end of last year.

How Vietnam became 'Asia's new VIP stock market'

Vietnam's benchmark VN Index is among the best performers in Southeast Asia this year.

Vietnam's stock market on track to hit $100 billion by end of 2016

The VN Index has climbed 19 percent since the end of last year, the most among the major benchmark indexes in Southeast Asia.
October 31, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

Vietnam stock market capitalization hits $66 billion

Total market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock exchange reached VND1,471 trillion ($66 billion) as of May 31, 2016, an 8.1 percent increase compared to the end of 2015, reported ...
June 17, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7
 
