maritime
Maritime patrol aircraft seen as key in Asia, but buyers elusive
Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and South Korea are among others in the region shopping for maritime patrol aircraft, several planemakers said.
Foreign sailors rescued off coast of southern Vietnam
The two foreigners were in a coma when they arrived on the mainland for treatment.
US launches probe after second deadly Navy collision
'As you know, this is the second collision in three months and the last of a series of incidents in the Pacific theater.'
August 22, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
Xi raises 'negative factors' in call with Trump
Xi hoped the U.S. president will 'properly handle' Taiwan issues in accordance with the 'One China' principle.
July 03, 2017 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines launch naval patrols
Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines began joint naval patrols in their region Monday as threats from extremist groups increase.
June 19, 2017 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
US Navy destroyer, Philippines merchant vessel collide off Japan
The U.S. ship was reportedly experiencing some flooding but was not in danger of sinking.
June 17, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7
Toxic spill feared as chemical tanker stranded in Vietnam waters
The vessel with 30,000 tons of chemicals could sink off the central coastal province of Binh Thuan.
June 12, 2017 | 10:13 am GMT+7
John McCain visits 'Big Bad John' US destroyer in Vietnam
The US transferred seven security vessels to Vietnam last week.
June 03, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Vietnam opens criminal case into ship collision that killed 9
An official report suggests human negligence led to the fatal crash off the southern coast in March.
May 20, 2017 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Vietnam recovers last three bodies stuck in sunken cargo ship
A tanker belonging to state-run Petrolimex oil group was involved in the crash, which drowned nine people.
April 01, 2017 | 01:23 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sends first-ever Russian-built warship to international exhibition
Hanoi says the country aims to exhibit goodwill and contribute to maritime security in the region and the world.
March 22, 2017 | 02:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese vessel escapes armed gunmen in Philippine waters, flees to Malaysia
The ship changed course after spotting armed gunmen on a speedboat and has arrived in Malaysia safely.
March 06, 2017 | 06:52 pm GMT+7
Philippines: Abu Sayyaf 'likely' behind deadly Vietnam freighter attack
Maritime officials have warned of an emerging 'Somalia-type' situation in the waters.
February 22, 2017 | 09:26 am GMT+7
Australia, Indonesia consider joint naval patrols in flashpoint waters
"This is part of our engagement in the region and this is in accordance with Australia's right of freedom of navigation."
November 01, 2016 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Obama warns China over South China Sea ruling
Says Beijing cannot ignore the ruling rejecting its sweeping claims to the flashpoint waters.
September 08, 2016 | 03:22 pm GMT+7
