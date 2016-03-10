The most read Vietnamese newspaper
MARD
Vietnam launches new agency to 'rescue' farm products
Farmers are growing more food than the population can eat due to a breakdown in communication.
Vietnamese firm to ship first batch of chicken products to Japan in August
It has taken the company two years to meet Japan's strict quality control processes.
Vietnam Forest Corporation branches out with public offering
Vietnam Forest Corporation (Vinafor) plans to hold IPO and sell 24.3 million shares, equivalent to seven percent of its charter capital, at a starting price of VND10,100 per share.
April 14, 2016 | 08:00 am GMT+7
Four-star resort built in national park without construction permit
A giant resort in Ba Vi National Park was preparing to open its doors to the public in February when authorities discovered the project had not received official approval.
March 15, 2016 | 06:57 pm GMT+7
