Tag marawi
Philippines' Duterte says Marawi liberated but battle continues

Duterte said battle against Islamic State continues. 

Islamists lure youngsters in the Philippines with payments, promise of paradise

Teenagers joining ISIS were lured by promises of money, marriage and paradise after death.

Marawi standoff enters third month, underlining crisis in Philippines

Martial law extended but security strategy unclear
July 24, 2017 | 09:12 am GMT+7

The Maute brothers: Southeast Asia's Islamist 'time bomb'

On his Facebook profile page Omarkhayam Romato Maute describes himself as a 'Walking Time-Bomb.'
June 12, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

US forces assist Philippines in battle to end city siege

Military help follows months of strain between long-time allies.
June 10, 2017 | 03:46 pm GMT+7
 
