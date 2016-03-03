The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector stays strong despite dim prospects for trade deal
The sector still grew at the start of 2017 amid concerns that the Trans-Pacific Partnership will die after the U.S's withdrawal.
In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away
Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.
Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities
Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the country is finding its way to move up the global value chain so that ...
June 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7
Flood of foreign retailers forces Vietnam to take action
Vietnamese authorities will monitor the local retail market as floods of foreign investors look to gain a foothold in the sector.
June 07, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese retailers struggle against foreign rivals
Vietnamese companies are combining forces to avoid the prospect of losing the home retail market to foreign rivals.
June 04, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s Feb PMI drops off
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam decreased to 50.3 in February from 51.5 in January but remained above the 50 threshold that separates ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:38 pm GMT+7
