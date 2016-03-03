VnExpress International
Vietnam’s manufacturing sector stays strong despite dim prospects for trade deal

The sector still grew at the start of 2017 amid concerns that the Trans-Pacific Partnership will die after the U.S's withdrawal.

In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away

Decades-old technologies are stifling Vietnam's competitiveness in the global market.

Vietnam to shake up supporting industries to seize TPP opportunities

Vietnam’s manufacturing is currently determined by low-wage, low-tech and low-added value production. And the country is finding its way to move up the global value chain so that ...
June 18, 2016 | 04:44 pm GMT+7

Flood of foreign retailers forces Vietnam to take action

Vietnamese authorities will monitor the local retail market as floods of foreign investors look to gain a foothold in the sector.
June 07, 2016 | 06:50 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese retailers struggle against foreign rivals

Vietnamese companies are combining forces to avoid the prospect of losing the home retail market to foreign rivals.
June 04, 2016 | 03:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s Feb PMI drops off

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in Vietnam decreased to 50.3 in February from 51.5 in January but remained above the 50 threshold that separates ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:38 pm GMT+7
 
