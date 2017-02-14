VnExpress International
Malaysian couple have pearl of an anniversary on Vietnam Airlines flight

The husband contacted the airline to make their Valentine's Day flight extra special.

Six Malaysians, eight Chinese arrested in A$200 mln Australian meth bust

Australian police said on Friday that they had arrested 14 people, including six Malaysian and eight Chinese ...
 
