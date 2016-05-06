The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Why more Vietnamese are giving up their citizenships
From abroad with love: Vietnamese brides fall for other countries.
Vietnam cuts through red tape in bid to unleash business spirit
Vietnam is not the easiest place in the world to do business; it is ranked 93rd by the World Bank in its Doing ...
Vietnam's State Bank to consider controversial gold trading floor
A proposal to set up a national gold trading floor to help mobilize gold from the public and boost Vietnam’s socio-economic development has been met with mixed opinions.
June 03, 2016 | 07:07 pm GMT+7
PM: Vietnam has disbursed only 70 percent of pledged ODA
Vietnam has disbursed only 20 percent of the state budget, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday at a meeting with his cabinet.
June 03, 2016 | 08:28 am GMT+7
Vietnam too slow to act on mass fish deaths: Government office
Government office chief Mai Tien Dung has said that Vietnam has been too slow to respond to the unprecedented mass fish deaths that have plagued central coastal regions in recent ...
May 06, 2016 | 04:58 pm GMT+7
