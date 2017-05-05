VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Macron
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

France to 'name and shame' companies that pay women less

'No one wants to be bottom of the class on this issue,' French president Macron said.

Macron urges the French to value success, rejects 'president of rich' tag

'I'm doing what I said I would do during the election campaign,' said Macron.

Macron comment fuels 'out of touch' image

The opposition Socialist Party called on the president to watch his language and respect the French people.'
October 06, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Macron's popularity improving - poll

The pollmshowed Macron’s 'dissatisfaction rating' declining to 53 percent in September from 57 percent in August.
September 24, 2017 | 08:47 am GMT+7

French presidency gives official role to Brigitte Macron

She will not be paid or have her own budget or staff.
August 21, 2017 | 05:34 pm GMT+7

French 'falling out of love' with Macron after 100 days

Only 36 percent of respondents gave him the thumbs up in one recent poll.
August 14, 2017 | 08:25 pm GMT+7

Macron outshines Merkel as EU's top diplomat

Germany has for years longed for a stronger French partner, but may have got more than it bargained for as the self-confident Emmanuel Macron takes Europe's spotlight.
July 17, 2017 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Merkel ready to consider Macron eurozone reform ideas

Germany would be open to an 'economic government' to pool 'best practices' for promoting jobs and growth among the 19 eurozone members.
June 20, 2017 | 05:27 pm GMT+7

Macron: modern president with Midas touch

Macron's party can win the absolute parliamentary majority, analysts say.
June 12, 2017 | 08:08 am GMT+7

Macron cements bid for French presidency after bitter TV debate

At stake are two diametrically opposed views of Europe and France's place in the world. Le Pen would close borders and quit the euro currency while Macron wants closer European ...
May 05, 2017 | 09:35 am GMT+7
 
go to top