Tag lychee
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

Tons of fresh mangoes will be hitting Australian shelves from this month.

Enter the dragon fruit: Australia beckons Vietnamese growers

Vietnam's fruit and vegetables exports are becoming a major revenue stream.

Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports grow past rice

Countries like the U.S. and Australia are developing a taste for Vietnamese fruit.
September 08, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7

Vietnamese lychees win the heart of Australian consumers

Vietnamese lychee farmers and traders have turned to new export markets to find higher prices and more stable demand.
July 07, 2016 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnam earns $42mln from lychee export to China

Fruit farmers are still looking to the northern neigbor as their main export market.
July 05, 2016 | 11:23 am GMT+7

Hanoi treatment center a godsend for lychee exports to Australia

Australia has spared Vietnamese lychee growers from traveling a long way to export their fruit to its market.
June 21, 2016 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese farmers lick their lips at rising lychee prices

Unlike previous years, Vietnamese lychees are fetching a tasty price at the moment, putting a smile on the faces of local farmers in the northeastern province of Bac Giang.
June 17, 2016 | 11:53 am GMT+7

Families feast on bizarre menu to kill belly pests

Today, throughout Vietnam, the prevailing image was fermented rice and lychees as the country celebrated ‘Tet Doan Ngo’: the national pest killing day.
June 09, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnam’s lychees have broken into overseas markets such as Australia, the U.S. and Japan, but it’s still difficult for local firms to export their fruit due to complicated ...
June 08, 2016 | 06:27 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's lychee farmers still look to China as main export market

Although Vietnam has opened up new export markets for its lychees to reduce its reliance on China, growers are still saving the pick of the bunch for traders from the northern ...
June 02, 2016 | 06:25 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese dessert takes the edge of stifling summer heat

Almond jelly with lychee (che khuc bach) has been a popular treat for food lovers as well as conquered menus of Hanoi, Saigon food stores. Its perfect balance of lychee, creamy ...
May 19, 2016 | 05:37 pm GMT+7
 
