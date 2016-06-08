VnExpress International
Tag lychee exports
Vietnamese farmers lick their lips at rising lychee prices

Unlike previous years, Vietnamese lychees are fetching a tasty price at the moment, putting a smile on the faces of local farmers in the northeastern ...

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnam’s lychees have broken into overseas markets such as Australia, the U.S. and Japan, but it’s still ...
 
