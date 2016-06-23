VnExpress International
Tag Luc Ngan
Vietnam earns $42mln from lychee export to China

Fruit farmers are still looking to the northern neigbor as their main export market.

First tons of lychees irradiated in Hanoi for export to Australia

The Hanoi Irradiation Centre (HIC) on June 23 irradiated the first two tons of lychees which are to be shipped to ...
 
