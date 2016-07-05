VnExpress International
Can Japanese anti-flood strategy keep Ho Chi Minh City dry?

Underground reservoirs should keep the flood-stricken city above water.

Japanese pharma invests nearly $100 million in Vietnamese medicine maker

Tokyo based medicine giant Taisho has acquired a 24.4 percent stake in DHG.
 
