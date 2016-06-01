VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag low-interest
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

The State Bank of Vietnam has asked five state-run banks to extend the low-interest home loan package worth VND30 trillion ($1.3 billion) that was ...
 
go to top