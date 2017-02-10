VnExpress International
Life in southern Vietnam's super-cheap apartments

$4,400 will pay for a 30 square meter apartment in the southern province of Binh Duong.

Vietnam offers low-income workers cheap mortgages

Low-income workers in Vietnam who want to buy a house this year will be given access to bank loans with an annual ...
 
