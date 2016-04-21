VnExpress International
Learn to fly: Pilot shortage puts Vietnamese airlines on standby

Big bonuses are being offered by airlines to woo more pilots.

IPO to value Vietnam's budget airline VietJet at $1.2 billion

'VietJet's IPO and the other share sales will attract more foreign cash to Vietnam's stock market and help raise ...

VietJet Air makes maiden flight to Tainan

VietJet Air -- a Vietnam-based budget carrier -- made its maiden flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Tainan Wednesday, with 138 passengers aboard.
June 23, 2016 | 09:30 am GMT+7

Low-cost carrier VietJet Air ready for take-off in Thailand

After prolonged delays over the past several years, the Thai offshoot of fledgling Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air is finally ready to begin operations.
June 21, 2016 | 07:20 pm GMT+7

Australia's Qantas and Vietnam Airlines to invest $139mln to expand Jetstar Pacific fleet

National carrier Vietnam Airlines and Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd will invest an additional $139 million in their Vietnam-based budget carrier Jetstar Pacific joint venture, ...
April 21, 2016 | 11:58 am GMT+7
 
