Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case

Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.

Cost of climate disasters to reach half of US growth in a decade: report

In the next decade, economic losses and health costs due to climate disasters are projected to reach at least $360 ...

Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses

PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s leaders say no rescue for state-run factories with massive losses

The Communist Party’s decision-making body has ordered the trade ministry to quickly end business ventures that are in the red.
June 21, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
 
