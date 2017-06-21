The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
losses
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.
Cost of climate disasters to reach half of US growth in a decade: report
In the next decade, economic losses and health costs due to climate disasters are projected to reach at least $360 ...
Vietnam energy giant tries to bail from sinking shipyard after years of debts and losses
PetroVietnam does not expect to recoup its million-dollar investment in the business.
August 29, 2017 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s leaders say no rescue for state-run factories with massive losses
The Communist Party’s decision-making body has ordered the trade ministry to quickly end business ventures that are in the red.
June 21, 2017 | 01:56 pm GMT+7