Multiple ministries responsible for 'illegal' state telco acquisition of pay TV firm: watchdog
The state lost over $310 million after MobiFone valued eight times over the odds for a 95 percent stake in AVG.
Vietnam Airlines concerned about losses from first direct flights to US
Passenger shortages and turbulent competition could lead to annual losses of $30 million in the first five years.
Samsung Vietnam reports massive loss following Galaxy Note 7 scandal
Samsung was forced to recall 2.5 million units globally.
December 21, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Global markets wrap up: Asian shares poised for weekly loss, Fed talk lifts dollar
Asian shares edged up on Friday but were on track for a weekly loss, while the dollar was poised for a winning week as comments from a key Federal Reserve official led to ...
May 20, 2016 | 08:40 am GMT+7
Heavy losses force Vinachem to close fertilizer plant
Operations at state-owned Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem)’s fertilizer plant have finally come to a halt after mounting losses in recent years.
May 17, 2016 | 07:45 pm GMT+7
Oil prices extend losses in Asia
Oil prices fell further in Asia Wednesday after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia shut the door on an output cut to ease the global crude supply glut, touting only a freeze in production.
February 24, 2016 | 05:47 pm GMT+7
