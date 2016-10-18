VnExpress International
Tag Long Bien
Hanoi to deactivate wartime bomb found in major river

The seven-foot bomb is lying directly under the city’s historic Long Bien Bridge.

Under the bridge: Hanoi's railway residents skeptical about renovation plan

'It has long been an overlooked neighborhood. No customers, no tourists.'

French PE teacher invites you for pizza in Hanoi garden orchard

On the other side of the Red River, a father of four has decided to share his homemade wood-fired pizza with the rest of Hanoi.
June 15, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

Workers sweat through the night to resurface Hanoi’s iconic Long Bien Bridge

The bumpy trip over the Red River should be smooth sailing when work is completed on the 115-year-old bridge.
June 02, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7

Tree house hidden in Hanoi jungle enraptures travelers

Just 6 kilometers from the center of the capital perches the perfect escape nest.
October 19, 2016 | 12:09 pm GMT+7
 
