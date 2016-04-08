VnExpress International
Tag London Stock Exchange
Bill Gates' foundation bets $12 mln on Vietnam's stock market

It has invested an additional $10 million in a Vietnamese investment fund.

Dragon Capital lists Vietnam’s flagship fund on London Stock Exchange

It is cast as a magnet for foreign investors with an eye on Vietnam.

VinaCapital fund listed on London Stock Exchange

VinaCapital’s Vietnam Opportunity Fund made its debut on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on Thursday, its ticker symbol VOF.L appearing on LSE screens after 12 years on the ...
April 08, 2016 | 05:02 pm GMT+7
 
