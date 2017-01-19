VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag living cost
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi named one of the cheapest cities worldwide to start anew

Once you hit the city, living is cheap, but getting there might set you back more than a few dollars.

Global volatility shaking up worldwide living costs: survey

Yo-yoing currencies, spiralling inflation and plunging commodity costs are shaking up the rankings of the world's ...
 
go to top