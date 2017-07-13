VnExpress International
Tag Liu Xiaobo
Malala condemns China over death of fellow Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo

'I condemn any government who denies people's freedom.'

Struck by liver cancer, Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo dies

He was moved last month from prison to a hospital in the northeastern city of Shenyang to be treated.

China dissident Liu's condition critical, breathing failing, hospital says

Liu's kidney and liver functions are failing and he suffers from blood clots, among other ailments.
