VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag listing
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam's HDBank to list shares on Jan 5

The listing values the Vietnamese lender at around $1.43 billion.

Vietnam's budget airline VietJet seeks overseas listing

The plan comes amid the government’s easing of rules to potentially allow more foreign investment in the aviation ...

Vietnam's top fuel distributor Petrolimex seeks domestic listing

The firm, 8 percent owned by Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Energy, is expected to debut in April.
March 14, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Vietnam top brewer Habeco to list 230 million shares

The Hanoi Stock Exchange has allowed the company's shares to be traded on a market for unlisted companies.
October 19, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7
 
go to top