Vietnamese PM asks banking sector to cut interest rates to spur economic growth

The banking sector should slash lending interest rates by 0.5 percentage points this year, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Most banks in Vietnam expect profits up, bad debts stable this year

Bad debt in Q2 and in the whole of this year would stay unchanged or dip slightly from Q1.
 
