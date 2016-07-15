VnExpress International
Tag Linh Dam
Rising from a Hanoi isle, a city within a city

Linh Dam Peninsula is a world unto itself and an oft-cited example of Vietnam's remarkably fast urbanization.

Sea of used condoms, tampons wash up in Hanoi lake

Authorities are unsure of where the stained toiletries came from.

6-year-old boy falls to death from high-rise building in Hanoi

He was left home alone.
July 15, 2016 | 05:04 pm GMT+7
 
