The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
life expectancy
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Life expectancy up 10 years thanks to better lifestyles: OECD
'Better health care has also helped.'
Parenthood linked to longer life - study
Men and women with at least one child had 'lower death risks' than childless ones, the team concluded.
Global health: longer lives, more lifestyle disease
Diseases such as cancers, heart disease and stroke claimed more lives.
October 08, 2016 | 10:54 am GMT+7
Vietnamese people pay unhealthy price for longer life
“We are living longer, but we are living sicker."
October 01, 2016 | 01:00 am GMT+7