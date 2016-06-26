VnExpress International
Vietnamese fishermen find pilot's seat from missing fighter jet

Vietnamese authorities have confirmed that an object salvaged by local fishermen is the pilot's seat from the Su-30 MK2 fighter jet that went down ...
 
