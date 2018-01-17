VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag leukemia
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese cancer patients walk a tightrope as vital medical aid runs dry

Subsidized medication from Switzerland has been held up by excessive red tap in Vietnam.

Leukemia medicine dumped after red tape holds up clearance process in Vietnam

Inspectors said the pills had past their expiry date due to drawn-out customs and pharmaceutical requirements.
 
go to top