Tag
leukemia
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese cancer patients walk a tightrope as vital medical aid runs dry
Subsidized medication from Switzerland has been held up by excessive red tap in Vietnam.
Leukemia medicine dumped after red tape holds up clearance process in Vietnam
Inspectors said the pills had past their expiry date due to drawn-out customs and pharmaceutical requirements.